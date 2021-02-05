Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95-3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.75-4.05 EPS.

Shares of COLM traded up $14.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,490. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $112.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLM. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.09.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $32,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $349,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,425 shares of company stock worth $25,777,591 over the last ninety days. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

