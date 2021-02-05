Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $188.39 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.77.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

