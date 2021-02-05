Comerica Bank Buys 10,325 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,767 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.20% of Altair Engineering worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 7.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the software’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,068 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Hart sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $391,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 54,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $3,075,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,385 shares of company stock worth $17,329,780. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.70 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $48.45.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $106.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark upgraded Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

