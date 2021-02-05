Comerica Bank Buys 21,287 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,128 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 21,287 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Akamai Technologies worth $9,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 141.9% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 6,776 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 42.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,439 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 658,058 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $72,742,000 after buying an additional 138,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AKAM opened at $112.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average of $107.38. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $124.91.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

