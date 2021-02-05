Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,774 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.25% of Wyndham Destinations worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.26.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WYND opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.55 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43.

Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

