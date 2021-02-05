Comerica Bank Has $10.10 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $10,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total value of $16,448,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 893,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,001,723.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.57, for a total value of $439,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,142,827.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,247 shares of company stock valued at $41,686,188 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $367.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 111.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.00. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Raymond James lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.45.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

