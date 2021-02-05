Comerica Bank Has $9.85 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.10.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $230.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.99 and a 200-day moving average of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $240.75.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.