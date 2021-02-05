Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,441 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,649,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.44.

Shares of SBAC opened at $274.24 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,828.14 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.56 and a 200-day moving average of $294.46.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

