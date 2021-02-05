Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.93

Shares of Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and traded as high as $15.50. Community Bancorp shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 1,662 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $82.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08.

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter. Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 25.79%.

About Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV)

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides a range of retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It provides various consumer banking products and services, including checking accounts, savings programs, ATMs, debit/credit cards, and night deposit facilities, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking.

