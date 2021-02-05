Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Shares of CODYY stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.67.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.