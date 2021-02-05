Comparing 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) & Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Waters (NYSE:WAT) and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Waters shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Waters shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of 10x Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Waters and 10x Genomics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waters $2.41 billion 7.39 $592.20 million $8.99 31.86 10x Genomics $245.89 million 74.22 -$31.25 million ($0.80) -227.30

Waters has higher revenue and earnings than 10x Genomics. 10x Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waters, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Waters has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 10x Genomics has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Waters and 10x Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters 22.61% -349.31% 21.11% 10x Genomics -51.27% -19.98% -14.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Waters and 10x Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters 5 8 1 0 1.71 10x Genomics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Waters currently has a consensus price target of $219.45, indicating a potential downside of 23.39%. 10x Genomics has a consensus price target of $134.90, indicating a potential downside of 25.81%. Given Waters’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Waters is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

Summary

Waters beats 10x Genomics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products that interface with its instruments, as well as other manufacturers' instruments. Its MS technology instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. The company's offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments for use in predicting the suitability and stability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, metals, and viscous liquids for various industrial, consumer good, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products. The company's single cell solution runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics, including the physical organization of DNA; single cell CNV for measuring cellular heterogeneity through DNA changes, such as copy number variation; and visium spatial gene expression solution that measures the spatial gene expression patterns across a tissue sample. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10X Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

