Comparing Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) & DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canaan and DSP Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $204.35 million 4.32 N/A N/A N/A DSP Group $117.61 million 3.48 -$1.19 million $0.29 59.72

Canaan has higher revenue and earnings than DSP Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canaan and DSP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A DSP Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

DSP Group has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.10%. Given DSP Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DSP Group is more favorable than Canaan.

Profitability

This table compares Canaan and DSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan N/A N/A N/A DSP Group -4.93% 2.30% 1.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of DSP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of DSP Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Canaan has a beta of 4.05, suggesting that its stock price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSP Group has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DSP Group beats Canaan on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions. The Unified Communications segment offers solution for unified communications products, including office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The SmartVoice segment offers products for the SmartVoice market that provide voice activation and recognition, voice enhancement, always-on and far-end noise elimination that target mobile phones, mobile hearables and headsets, and other devices that incorporate the company's noise suppression and voice quality enhancement HDClear technology. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales and marketing offices; and a network of global distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. It has operations in the United States, Europe, Israel, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and internationally. DSP Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

