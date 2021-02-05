Comparing Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) & Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.60 billion 2.36 $145.79 million $6.86 10.06 Lexington Realty Trust $325.97 million 9.12 $279.91 million $0.80 13.43

Lexington Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ryman Hospitality Properties. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lexington Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ryman Hospitality Properties and Lexington Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 1 2 3 0 2.33 Lexington Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus target price of $58.38, suggesting a potential downside of 15.40%. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.06%. Given Lexington Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lexington Realty Trust is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Lexington Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties -34.71% -62.16% -7.48% Lexington Realty Trust 49.72% 9.57% 4.87%

Risk and Volatility

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexington Realty Trust has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lexington Realty Trust beats Ryman Hospitality Properties on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operate under the Gaylord Hotels brand and are managed by Marriott International. The Company also owns two adjacent ancillary hotels and a small number of attractions managed by Marriott International for a combined total of 10,110 rooms and more than 2.7 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. The Company's Entertainment segment includes a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM; Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network the Company owns in a joint-venture with Gray Television. The Company operates its Entertainment segment as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary. * The Company is the sole owner of Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. It is the majority owner and managing member of the joint venture that owns the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

