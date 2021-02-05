Compound (COMP) Price Tops $471.47 on Major Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last week, Compound has traded up 91.9% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $471.47 or 0.01265013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $2.17 billion and $758.79 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 98.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000124 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,593,522 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

