Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 5,243,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after buying an additional 2,694,374 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 2,092,898 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,783,000. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,325,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 906,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 755,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 524,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

