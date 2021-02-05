Conduit Holdings Limited (CRE.L) (LON:CRE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Conduit Holdings Limited (CRE.L) (LON:CRE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $505.00. Conduit Holdings Limited (CRE.L) shares last traded at $501.00, with a volume of 258,202 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 498.19.

Get Conduit Holdings Limited (CRE.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Trevor Carvey acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

About Conduit Holdings Limited (CRE.L) (LON:CRE)

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Holdings Limited (CRE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit Holdings Limited (CRE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.