ConocoPhillips Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COP. Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

Shares of COP stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $61.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,962,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

