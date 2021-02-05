ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of -38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.