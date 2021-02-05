Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (CSU) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, February 12th. Analysts expect Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) to post earnings of C$11.28 per share for the quarter.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$7.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$10.94 by C($3.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.26 billion.

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) stock opened at C$1,611.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.95. Constellation Software Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1,076.34 and a twelve month high of C$1,789.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,635.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1,560.58.

CSU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,750.00 to C$1,865.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1,550.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

About Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

