ContentBox (BOX) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $2.50 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013244 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $321.94 or 0.00848317 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,273,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

