ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WISH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ContextLogic stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $29.30 on Friday. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

