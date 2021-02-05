Contrasting GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF)

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GasLog Partners and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Partners $378.69 million 0.45 -$34.77 million $1.82 1.90 Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GasLog Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.9% of GasLog Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 64.1% of Royal Olympic Cruise Lines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

GasLog Partners has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a beta of -33.13, suggesting that its share price is 3,413% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GasLog Partners and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Partners 0 6 0 0 2.00 Royal Olympic Cruise Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

GasLog Partners currently has a consensus target price of $4.90, indicating a potential upside of 42.03%. Given GasLog Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GasLog Partners is more favorable than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Profitability

This table compares GasLog Partners and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Partners -23.09% 13.38% 3.40% Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GasLog Partners beats Royal Olympic Cruise Lines on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Company Profile

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc., from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships. (PRESS RELEASE)

