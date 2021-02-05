Contrasting Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) & (RSI) (NYSE:RSI)

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and (RSI) (NYSE:RSI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Madison Square Garden Sports and (RSI), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 9 0 2.90 (RSI) 0 1 3 0 2.75

Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus target price of $205.89, suggesting a potential upside of 17.58%. (RSI) has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 34.24%. Given (RSI)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe (RSI) is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of (RSI) shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and (RSI)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Sports $603.32 million 6.97 -$182.39 million ($4.86) -36.03 (RSI) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(RSI) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and (RSI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Sports N/A -2.36% -1.05% (RSI) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Madison Square Garden Sports beats (RSI) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, New York, and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, California. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

(RSI) Company Profile

There is no company description available for Rush Street Interactive Inc.

