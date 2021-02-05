CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.04

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 15275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter worth about $13,351,000.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

