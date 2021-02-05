CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Trading 10.2% Higher

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) shares traded up 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.12. 275,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 372,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CooTek (Cayman) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

The stock has a market cap of $196.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 141.90%. The firm had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CooTek (Cayman) were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

