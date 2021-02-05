Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by National Bank Financial in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CPPMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.44.

CPPMF stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.08.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

