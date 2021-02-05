Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 366 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.52.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $204.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.