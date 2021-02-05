Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,893 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Eaton by 731.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Eaton stock opened at $120.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.