Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,983,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,594,000 after acquiring an additional 58,612 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $170.03 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $120.70 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.22 and its 200 day moving average is $167.41.

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.