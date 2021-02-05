Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.45% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of CSF stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.21. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $54.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.