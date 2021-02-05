Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $180,000 Position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 124.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $339.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.22.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XERS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 416,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

