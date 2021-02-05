Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $302,000 Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 11,223.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982,185 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,704,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Pentair by 918.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 986,317 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 957,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,846,000 after acquiring an additional 652,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $59.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.