Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Evergy by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EVRG opened at $55.00 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.