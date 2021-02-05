Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,046 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 638.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $126,000.

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $73.90 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $74.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.90.

