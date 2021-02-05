Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,195 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth about $189,000.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

