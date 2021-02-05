Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 21.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Corning by 60.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of GLW opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.40, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $38.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

