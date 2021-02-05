Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Barclays

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,656,000 after purchasing an additional 896,582 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

