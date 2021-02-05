Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) CEO Casey Lynch Sells 20,000 Shares

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $860,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,981.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Casey Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of Cortexyme stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $725,000.00.

NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69. Cortexyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $73.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cortexyme by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,507,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,427,000 after buying an additional 92,210 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cortexyme by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cortexyme by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,069,000 after buying an additional 55,966 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cortexyme by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cortexyme by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 28,985 shares during the period. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

