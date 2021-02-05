Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $10.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COST. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $355.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

