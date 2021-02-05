Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.61 Million

Brokerages expect that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will report $145.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.30 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $111.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $523.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $523.57 million to $524.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $663.97 million, with estimates ranging from $644.06 million to $701.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COUP. Raymond James raised their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 5,270 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,586. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $304,787.34. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,849.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,201 shares of company stock valued at $66,600,489. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 920.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $340.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $369.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

