Cowen Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,900.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Cowen from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,492.32.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,479.55 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,553.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,425.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,301.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,326,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

