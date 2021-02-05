Cowen Raises TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $140.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price increased by Cowen from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.79.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $128.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.36. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $131.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of -179.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,788 shares of company stock worth $21,870,292. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 22.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

