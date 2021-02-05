Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

TLND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Talend has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $50.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Talend will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $159,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLND. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Talend by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Talend during the third quarter worth about $956,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Talend by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 18,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Talend by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after acquiring an additional 55,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Talend by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

