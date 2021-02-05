Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.15% of Sterling Bancorp worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,393,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,294,000 after buying an additional 1,370,086 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,699,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 271.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 538,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 458,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

