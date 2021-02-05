Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Lazard worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 7,039,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,658,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 32.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,837,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,734,000 after buying an additional 450,264 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,335,000 after buying an additional 80,334 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 132.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,275,000 after buying an additional 555,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 52.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 837,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,693,000 after buying an additional 287,023 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $44.30 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

