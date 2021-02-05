Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.54.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $247.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

