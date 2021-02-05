Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.51 Million Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.23% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $130.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $135.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.78.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $249,352.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $640,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,188. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.