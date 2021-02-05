Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.10% of CoreSite Realty worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 10.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,291,000 after buying an additional 13,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 5.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $628,798.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $129.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.52. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

