Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 17,157 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,157 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after acquiring an additional 328,678 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,613,000 after acquiring an additional 214,786 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,311,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,440,000 after acquiring an additional 96,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,053,000 after acquiring an additional 273,270 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $89.73 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.44. The company has a market capitalization of $167.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Securiti decreased their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

