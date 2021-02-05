Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,020 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of South State worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in South State by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in South State by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in South State by 548.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in South State during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in South State by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South State stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.08. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $82.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In other South State news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $786,563.43. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 180,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,720.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,123 shares of company stock worth $3,533,821. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

